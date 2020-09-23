Portland Parks denies Proud Boys permit over COVID concerns

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15 : The Proud Boys, an alt-right group, faces off against Black Lives Matters protesters using mace and a paint ball gun on August 15, 2020 in downtown Portland, Oregon. Demonstrations have occurred on almost a nightly basis in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Citing crowd estimates that run counter to COVID-19 guidelines, the Portland Parks and Recreation Bureau denied a permit to the Proud Boys for an announced rally in North Portland on Saturday.

The far-right group estimated they could have as many as 10,000 people at Delta Park. Initially, they planned to hold a rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza in downtown Portland, but decided to move it when they said they expected a much larger crowd at noon on Saturday.

Hundreds of people,including members of the Proud Boys, gathered in Oregon City for a pro-Trump caravan and rally to Salem, September 7, 2020 (KOIN)

“The described event is not compliant with Oregon Health Authority guidelines about the number of people allowed in gatherings and cannot be conducted in a manner consistent with physical distancing guidance from public health officials,” information from Commissioner Amanda Fritz’s blog said. “We must all do our part to fight the spread of COVID-19 in our community and keep ourselves and each other safe. Events like this are not welcome and not allowed.”

On Tuesday, Portland police said they were preparing for potential left- and right-wing protests in the city this weekend.

Beyond the Proud Boys at Delta Park, PPB said another group has planned an event 3 miles away at Peninsula Park starting at the same time.

In a statement, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said his department was working with the mayor’s office and other local and regional partners, including TriMet, ahead of Saturday’s events. He also stressed to protesters that authorities are developing a plan “to do everything possible to keep everyone safe.”

