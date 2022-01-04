Portland photojournalists drop lawsuit against Andy Ngo

Andy Ngo, Editor-at-Large of The Post Millennial, testifies virtually during a House Judiciary subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security hearing, on Capitol Hill on February 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Portland photojournalists who sued right-wing blogger Andy Ngo for copyright infringement dropped their federal suit in late December.

Journalists Grace Morgan and Melissa Lewis filed the lawsuit in US District Court in Portland on December 8. Morgan and Lewis claim Ngo repeatedly posted their videos covering the Black Lives Matter and civil protests in Portland on his social media accounts.

They blocked him from following their Twitter accounts, but claim Ngo continued to upload and post their videos on his Twitter feed.

Less than 2 weeks later, on December 21, Morgan and Lewis dropped their suit “without prejudice,” meaning they could refile their lawsuit if they chose.

The federal suit centered on 4 specific videos, 2 from each photojournalist on October 1 and October 2, 2021. Ngo, the suit claimed, refused to take down their videos. So they sued for copyright infringement.