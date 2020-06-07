‘Peaceful BLM protest’ planned for St. Johns on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 10th consecutive night of protests is expected in Portland, part of the nationwide movement spurred by the death of George Floyd underneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
On Saturday night, 2 separate groups held protests: The larger one at Irving Park was peaceful and wrapped up around 10:30 p.m., and a smaller, more violent one that ended around 2 a.m. with 50 people arrested and 2 deputies hurt.
Sunday, more protests are expected in and around Portland.
A “Peaceful BLM Protest” is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in St. Johns. Organizers said there were about 200 people there Saturday. “Families encouraged. Snacks and water provided,” a post said.
KOIN 6 News will continue to cover the protests throughout the Portland metro area.
