‘Peaceful BLM protest’ planned for St. Johns on Sunday

Portraits of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were set out at Revolution Hall. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 10th consecutive night of protests is expected in Portland, part of the nationwide movement spurred by the death of George Floyd underneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

On Saturday night, 2 separate groups held protests: The larger one at Irving Park was peaceful and wrapped up around 10:30 p.m., and a smaller, more violent one that ended around 2 a.m. with 50 people arrested and 2 deputies hurt.

Portland protests: Large peaceful; Smaller violent, 50 arrested

Sunday, more protests are expected in and around Portland.

A “Peaceful BLM Protest” is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in St. Johns. Organizers said there were about 200 people there Saturday. “Families encouraged. Snacks and water provided,” a post said.

