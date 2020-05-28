Portland reacts to Minneapolis death of George Floyd

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

George Floyd was handcuffed as an officer literally kneeled on his neck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The violent protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white officer literally kneeled on his neck, spread to other cities.

In California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd’s death blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers. Memphis police blocked a main thoroughfare after a racially mixed group of protesters gathered outside a police precinct. The situation intensified later in the night, with police donning riot gear and protesters standing shoulder-to-shoulder in front of officers stationed behind a barricade.

Eulogy, vigil planned in Portland

In Portland, the NAACP is planning a “Eulogy for Black America” at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Terry Schrunk Plaza in downtown. The event will include a number of dignitaries, including Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

A Reddit thread announced a vigil for George Floyd to begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Peninsula Park.

PPB Acting Chief Chris Davis will meet with the media at 3 p.m. to talk about the events in Minneapolis. Earlier, the Portland Police Bureau issued a statement about the incidents that said, in part:

“The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has reverberated across the nation. The actions and tactics displayed on the video do not represent our profession’s values and are contrary to our fundamental duty to protect and serve.

“Despite the distance, these images have deep emotional impacts on our local community as well. PPB and the community have worked together to build relationships and trust over time and the actions of others can impact the progress we have made. This incident strengthens our resolve to work even harder to earn the trust of our community, especially with persons of color.

“We are reaching out to community partners and collaborating with our Equity Team to identify opportunities for us to engage in conversation and share how these events affect our relationships and ongoing efforts for continued trust building.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report