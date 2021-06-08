Portland settles Terrell Johnson family lawsuit for $600K

Terrell Johnson (seen in an undated photo) was shot to death by officers at the Flavel Street Transit Station, May 10, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a man shot and killed by Portland police 4 years ago reached a settlement with the city on Tuesday.

Terrell Johnson was experiencing a mental health crisis the night he was shot by an officer at the Southeast Flavel MAX station on May 10, 2017.

Witnesses said the 24-year-old was acting erratically and threatening people.

Jacob Howell, a transit officer from the West Linn Police Department, was the first to arrive at the station but Johnson did not listen to him and ran away when Officer Samson Ajir and his partner and brother Deputy AJ Ajir arrived.

Officer Ajir and Deputy Ajir followed Johnson on foot to the north side of Flavel Street at SE 92nd along the MAX tracks. Johnson was armed with a utility knife and when he got close, Officer Ajir fired multiple shots at Johnson.

Officers and paramedics immediately provided care, but Johnson died at the scene. According to police at the time, Johnson was homeless and his mother had a restraining order against him.

But his mother, Alicia Johnson, filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Portland in 2019. The settlement for $600,000 is one of the largest in Portland history.

Johnson was represented by Oregon Justice Resource Center attorneys Juan Chavez and Alex Meggitt.

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office declined to comment but did say the settlement agreement is expected to go to the City Council for consideration in July.

A grand jury ruled the shooting was justified.