Portland Street Response begins work in Lents neighborhood

A photo of the Portland Street Response team as seen on the City of Portland’s website, February 15, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During the early days of the 2020 unrest, calls were made for Portland to stop sending armed police officers to deal with mental and behavioral health challengers. Tuesday, the first step toward that goal begins.

The Portland Street Response team is now on the streets beginning in the Lents neighborhood after a month of training and walking the area to introduce themselves.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and PF&R Rescue Division Chief Ryan Gillespie will hold a 10 a.m. press conference to introduce the Portland Response Team and answer questions about it.

The press conference will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

At the outset, the team includes 5 people: a program manager, a firefighter/paramedic, a mental health clinician and 2 community health workers. They’ll be available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. A second team will be added to cover nights and weekends in 6 months. The program will continue to expand in 2022 to cover more of the city.

Officials said the Lents neighborhood was the choice for the pilot phase of the Portland Response Team because “the volume of mental and behavioral health calls in Lents is outpacing the growth of similar calls in other parts of the city.”

“People in crisis and people who call 911 will be better served by this new option,” Wheeler said in a statement. “Every call the Street Response team answers allows police to respond to other high priority calls.”

“The community asked for a non-police response to calls that don’t require an armed police officer on site and we’re delivering,” Hardesty said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to see this team in action and to learn from this pilot period about how to make this program the best it can be.”