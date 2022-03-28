PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Street Response, which began as a pilot project in the greater Lents area in February 2021, is about to expand to city-wide coverage on March 28.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will make the official announcement at a Monday morning press conference with Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, Fire Chief Sara Boone, and Portland Street Response Program Manager Robyn Burek. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com

Portland Street Response is part of Portland Fire & Rescue’s Community Health Division. The unarmed responders handle behavioral and mental health crisis calls that are not life-threatening.

About 65% of calls to the program in the first year involved homeless clients.

In October 2021, a study by Portland State University that evaluated the program’s effectiveness said it should be expanded to respond round-the-clock citywide.

Although this current city-wide expansion will not be 24/7, it will cover all 145 square miles of the city, with 20 staff members to start, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Portland Street Response began with 6 staffers.

Originally, the Portland City Council funded the pilot project in Fiscal Year 2020-21 with $4.8 million. In October, the City Council approved a request for more vans. For Fiscal Year 2022-23, Portland Street Response requested another $3.7 million, a budget they said would allow the program to expand citywide by October 2022.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.