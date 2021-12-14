Portland to expand infill plan requirements

An example of the housing allowed under the Residential Infill Plan (Courtesy: City of Portland via Portland Tribune)

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — A public hearing on the second phase of the Portland Residential Infill Project is set for Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The project is intended to create additional housing by allowing relatively small multi-family projects in most single-family neighborhoods. The City Council approved the project in August 2020 and it went into effect one year later. Now the Oregon Legislature is requiring the council to apply it in the rest of the city.

While the first part of RIP addressed higher density residential zones (R2.5 to R7), the second part will:

Apply residential infill options to R10/R20 zones by: 1. Establishing new building size limits 2. Allowing Duplexes on all lots 3. Allowing triplexes/fourplexes in certain areas 4. Allowing a house with two ADUs or a duplex with 1 ADU in certain areas 5. Allowing four- to six-plexes if half the units are “deeply affordable” 6. Requiring a unit be “visitable” when 3 or more units are on a lot

Amend all single-dwelling zones to: 7. Allow attached houses in certain areas 8. Allow cottage clusters in certain areas 9. Apply the ‘z’ overlay to environmentally fragile and natural hazard areas 10. Codify an expedited process to create Middle Housing Land Divisions

The Bureau of Planning and Sustainability held online information sessions on RIP2 on Nov. 17 and 18. The citizen Planning and Sustainability Commission will take public testimony on the proposals during its Dec. 14 meeting that begins at 5 p.m. It will vote on the proposals on Dec. 30.