Portland union workers hold ‘practice picket’ at City Hall

DCTU workers authorized strike, but have not yet called for one to begin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Days after the 1100 members of the District Council of Trade Unions overwhelming voted to authorize a strike against the City of Portland, a practice picket was held outside City Hall.

DCTU said 91% of their members voted, with 86.17% voting to authorize the strike — though they have not yet drawn up an official 10-day notice.

The union is still bargaining with the city.

“We’ve been very clear on what we need and that’s fair wages and wages that keep up with inflation, and we’re letting them know we’re not going away, and we’re prepared to strike,” said AFSCME President Rob Martineau.

The City of Portland put out an updated offer to the union this week after a mediation session Wednesday. A strike could affect public services like water treatment, street repair and building inspections.

On Tuesday, Portland city officials told KOIN 6 News the city “has been planning for a potential strike and is taking steps to ensure that public services will continue.”