PPA president Daryl Turner to step down when term ends

Turner has repeatedly criticized local leaders for their response to civil unrest in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner will leave his position when his term ends at the end of October.

Turner, who served as president of the Portland police union for a decade, will also retire from the Portland Police Bureau in January. Turner spent 29 years with the PPB.

Turner has been a prominent voice in the Portland metro area amid ongoing protests against racial injustice and police violence. He’s repeatedly criticized local leaders for their response to civil unrest that often devolves into violent clashes between protesters and police.

In a letter released in August, Turner accused Mayor Ted Wheeler — who also serves as police commissioner — and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt of failing to uphold public safety, especially the safety of police officers as they carried out their duties.

Turner has also been an outspoken critic of the City Council’s decision to cut $15 million out of the Portland Police Bureau’s budget and eliminate 85 positions, including the Gun Violence Reduction Team.

The outgoing PPA president also spearheaded three new 2022 ballot initiatives pertaining to freedom of assembly restrictions, political ethics and politician accountability. The first — titled “Protect Free Speech and Safe Streets Act” — seeks to implement certain restrictions on assemblies, including when and where these gatherings could take place. All three initiatives were submitted to the Oregon secretary of state last month.

The PPA has elected Officer Brian Hunzeker to replace Turner as president. Hunzeker will be sworn in on October 30.