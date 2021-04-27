PPB Chief Lovell to answer media questions Tuesday

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2020, file photo, Portland, Ore., Police Chief Chuck Lovell calls for an end to violence in the city during a news conference a day after a demonstrator was shot and killed in downtown Portland. The mayor of Portland and city commissioners have reached a deal on proposals intended to stem a spike in gun violence over the past year that includes re-establishing a proactive team of uniformed police officers tasked with preventing shootings. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a week-long emergency declaration and more unrest throughout the city, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Lovell will make a statement when the press conference begins at 1:45 p.m. and then answer questions from reporters. It will be live streamed on KOIN.com.

Last week, there was an unlawful assembly in downtown on Tuesday and a riot in Northwest Portland on Friday. Arrests were made in each event.

Mayor Ted Wheeler allowed the State of Emergency to end on Monday, but his office also said the mayor reserves the right to reinstate it should the conditions warrant it.

“I’ve met with District Attorney, US Attorney, Sheriff and others who all agree they too will take actions to hold law violators accountable,” Wheeler said at his press conference Friday. “Our job is to unmask them, arrest them and prosecute them.”

The mayor encouraged community members to call the police if they have license plate numbers or evidence about the people participating in the destruction.

Questions about the police response to the unrest are expected to dominate the 30 minute press conference Chief Lovell will hold

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.