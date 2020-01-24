PPB ‘in compliance’ with DOJ settlement agreement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 6 years of efforts by the Portland Police Bureau, the Department of Justice said Friday the bureau is “in substantial compliance” with the terms of the negotiated agreement.

Calling this a “major milestone,” PPB Chief Jami Resch said in a statement: “The key focus of the Settlement Agreement is on police response to people experiencing mental illness or mental health crisis, but the reforms include much more. Achieving substantial compliance took years of hard work and many changes in policies and training, as well as improvements in areas related to force, community engagement, and accountability.”

Chief Resch and Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to discuss this.

Previous information

Several years ago, Portland Police Bureau settled with the Department of Justice and agreed to change the way it trains its officers on how to use force, specifically when it comes to dealing with people in mental health crisis.



“PPB shall revise its existing use of force policy and force reporting requirements to ensure that all force, particularly force involving persons with actual or perceived mental illness: (a) is used only in accordance with the Constitution and laws of the United States; (b) is no greater than necessary to accomplish a lawful objective; (c) is properly documented, reported, and accounted for; and (d) is properly investigated, reviewed, evaluated, and, if necessary, remedied,” according to the agreement.

The PPB-DOJ settlement agreement defines “use of force” as meaning any physical coercion used to effect, influence, or persuade an individual to comply with an order from an officer, above unresisted handcuffing, including actively pointing a firearm at a person.

It also states: “PPB shall ensure that officers use non-force and verbal techniques to effect compliance with police orders whenever feasible, especially in the course of conducting welfare checks or effecting arrests for minor offenses or for persons whom officers have reason to believe are experiencing a mental health crisis; de-escalate the use of force at the earliest possible moment; only resort to those use of force weapons, including less-lethal weapons, as necessary; and refrain from the use of force against individuals who are already under control by officers, or who may express verbal discontent with officers but do not otherwise pose a threat to officers or others, or impede a valid law enforcement function.”

