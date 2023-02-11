PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Citizens who want to make their voice heard on how the Portland Police Bureau can be more racially equitable have until February 19 to submit comments.

The Police Equity Advisory Council published a draft of commitments for the public to comment.

The draft includes “a list of the currently drafted commitments, our definitions of some of the meanings behind the language used and brief explanation as to why this item was included in the plan.”

The items listed are: Crime Prevention and Reduction, Community Engagement and Inclusion, Organizational Excellence and Input Opportunities.

The Police Racial Equity Plan is a 5-year plan covering 2023-2028.