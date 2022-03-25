PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland non-profit filed an initiative that would require the city to direct a majority of homeless funds toward emergency shelters.

The proposal from People for Portland would require the city to direct 75% of funding to “construction, maintenance and operation of safe, sanitary emergency shelters.”

The distribution would continue until the number of shelter beds meets the county’s homeless population or until the city can enforce anti-camping rules, according to the proposal.

An oversight member of Portland’s Focused Intervention Team supports the proposal.

“We have folks who are waiting and they’ve been waiting, they’re vulnerable to crime of all sorts, as a woman, vulnerable toward so many different things,” Kimberely Dixon said. “To see that vulnerability and turn a blind eye and to keep people on the streets when we have the dollars here for two years — this is not OK.”

Supporters will have to gather thousands of signatures to get the proposal on ballots for the November election.