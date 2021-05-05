Public weighs in on PPB funding at Portland budget hearing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The proposed $5.7 billion budget for the City of Portland includes money for small businesses, homelessness and community safety.

At a City Council meeting Wednesday night, more than 150 people signed up to voice their thoughts on the proposed budget. Among the topics brought up were $5.7 million for graffiti removal, funding for a food cart relocation and a program to provide clean-up jobs for those who are homeless.

But the majority who spoke talked about funding for the Portland Police Bureau. Most — but not all — of those who spoke on the topic were frustrated about the money going to PPB. Dozens expressed their desire to fully fund the newly formed Portland Street Response unit, a non-police response team for people in crisis.

A sampling of those opposed:

“I am here to demand that the City Council defund $35 million from the police and redirect it into the community.” — Jasmine Casanova-Dean with Unite Oregon

“We do not need funding going towards the police who at their core murder, harm, and traumatize members of their communities they are not even part of.” — Rebecca Saunders

“Most people that are criminalized have experienced lifetimes of trauma that need to be addressed and that should be acknowledged when you are interacting with them. Only a program like Street Response is going to be able to train people to do that. I know Portland Street Response and Park Rangers might not be able to, but if you fund them they will be able to.” — Sean Jacobson, who spoke as a representative for both Vanport Initiative and Sunrise PDX

“I’m not overstating when I say the whole nation is watching. If you vote to stunt this program’s ambition, there will be a spotlight on that timidity.” — Kaia Sand, the executive director of Street Roots

In favor of police funding

One woman, though, spoke up in favor of funding for the police. Leslie Smith said she’s lived in Northeast Portland for 32 years and told the city commissioners about the drive-by shooting she and her husband recently witnessed.

“I just really want you to understand that if my husband and I had been 20 seconds later we may have been injured or killed,” she said. “Gun shot are becoming a common occurrence.”

Smith noted PPB is “so completely understaffed right now that they can’t responded to anything but the most immediately dangerous crimes.”

And she dismissed the idea of non-police dealing with serious incidents.

“The notion that a counselor or a park ranger will be present on our street from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will be capable of dealing with these violent events is just too ridiculous for words,” she said.

What Mayor Wheeler said

In remarks near the end of the meeting, Mayor Ted Wheeler shared his thoughts and responded to some of the pointed comments made during the meeting.

“I want to be very clear I am a strong proponent of the Portland Street Response. I have been since the very beginning,” the mayor said. He noted that the City Council fully funded the pilot program and he’s open to discussions about where to take that funding now.

“Just by virtue of the fact that it’s not funded in the proposed budget does not mean that’s where the council’s going to land,” he said. “So I want to hear from colleagues what their thinking is on that and what their intentions are.”

The mayor also addressed the time necessary to make the kind of systemic changes talked about.

“We heard a number of people say they don’t trust me or they don’t like me or they want me to resign or we haven’t moved quickly enough on the issue of reform,” Wheeler said. “I want to tell you this council is very committed. We want our police bureau to be the most effective, responsive and accountable police bureau in the United States, and to do that it takes resources, it takes time and, yes, it requires evolution of the way the police bureau does its work. And I support that, along with my colleagues, and this budget reflects that as well.”

He also said he heard “loudly and clearly” from those who said the city should “invest in people invest in community. And I hope at the end of the day that’s what all of our budgets do, that we prioritize people, that we prioritize community.”

The Portland City Council is expected to vote to approve some form of the budget on May 13.