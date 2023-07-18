PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just days after 2 Portland city commissioners acknowledged considering alternatives to the voter-approved plan to change the city’s form of government, a rally will be held outside City Hall by those who support the voters’ decision.

The 9 a.m. rally, organized by Portland United for Change will feature Charter Review Commissioners Melanie Billings-Yun and Robin Ye among the speakers.

In November 2022, more than 60% of voters approved Measure 26-228, a plan to increase the number of city council members, implement ranked-choice voting and alter the powers in city government. Since that time, the Independent District Commission has held public meetings to establish the 4 new voting districts — each with 3 city commissioners and each equally structured.

At this time there are 3 options for what the future districts of Portland will look like with their own city council members.

But last week, Commissioners Dan Ryan and Rene Gonzalez said they’re discussing a potential overhaul to that voter-approved plan.

To qualify for the upcoming ballot, Ryan admits the potential changes would need to be approved by city council within the next few weeks. He said the top priority is reassessing the mayor and city councilor’s roles as Portland moves from an executive style of government to a more legislative form.

The Independent District Commission is hosting several public hearings throughout the month of July, so Portlanders can provide verbal testimonies on the final maps. The IDC will reconvene to vote on a final district plan this August. Nine of the 13 commissioners must agree on one map.

The rally by Portland United For Change is a coaltion of more than 50 organizations and community leaders that stayed together after the November vote to help with the transition from Portland’s outmoded current form of government to this legislative style.

Along with Billings-Yun and Ye, other speakers will include Sandy Chung with the ACLU of Oregon and Marcus Mundy with the Coalition of Communities of Color.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.