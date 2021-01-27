‘Remorseful’: Man pepper-sprayed by Wheeler apologizes

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2020 file photo Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks during a news conference. On Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, Wheeler said the ongoing criminal destruction and violence occurring in his city – which has been the epicenter of protests against racial injustice for eight months – is “unacceptable.” (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP, file)

Cary Cadonau said he was sorry, understands Wheeler has a tough job

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was pepper-sprayed by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Sunday night apologized to Wheeler Wednesday and said he was remorseful.

Cary Cadonau, who is an attorney and an heir to the Alpenrose Dairy, confronted Wheeler outside the Hillsdale McMenamins location while the mayor was with former mayor Sam Adams.

Wheeler and Sam Adams had been dining in a tented area and were walking to their cars when Cadonau approached, unmasked, and got close to the mayor’s face while filming with his phone, according to police reports.

Wheeler said that the man stood within one or two feet of him and Wheeler became concerned for his safety and contracting COVID-19. Wheeler told the man to “back off” and that he was carrying pepper spray, which he would use if necessary. When the man did not listen, the mayor said he sprayed him in the eyes.

The mayor filed a police report.

In a statement released shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Cadonau said he was sorry. His full statement:

“I am remorseful for my decision to confront Mayor Wheeler on Sunday, Jan. 24, and I am sorry that he felt the need to use pepper spray.

“I cherish Portland and our local community and recognize that Mayor Wheeler has a very difficult job.

“I have contacted Mayor Wheeler’s office to request an opportunity to amicably resolve this matter.

“I would also like to apologize to my law partners for my conduct.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report