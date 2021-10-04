Residents: Proposed Safe Rest Village site in flood zone

Brentwood-Darlington residents opposed to site at SE 45th and Harney

by: Tim Steele

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood met to protest a proposed Safe Rest Village in their area.

Commissioner Dan Ryan announced 3 of the 6 proposed locations for the city-sanctioned homeless shelters last week.

Monday night, the Brentwood-Darlington neighbors said they’re opposed to the location for numerous reasons: the homeless in the area already caused health worries from feces and garbage; the wildlife has disappeared; and the constant flooding also makes the area a poor “safe rest” spot.

“I would like to see whoever would be in the Safe Rest Village be in a Safe Rest Village, not a place that’s going to flood and cause them to be in an unsafe situation,” resident Grace Radacellini said.

The city plans to announce the other 3 locations in the near future.

