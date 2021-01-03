Salem Police identify 3 arrested at New Year’s Day protest

Both left-wing and right-wing groups were near the capitol.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem Police said they are still investigating a number of clashes between groups demonstrating in Salem Friday.

Although there were no reports of injuries or property damage, police announced the names of three who were arrested related to the unrest.

Both left-wing and right-wing groups were near the capitol. At one point members of the right-wing group — including members of the Proud Boys marched to the governor’s residence.

In total three people were arrested Friday:

Robert Davis, age 31 of Springfield Disorderly conduct in the second degree

Joshua D. Lindquist, age 33 of Salem Interfering with a police officer Unlawful possession of fireworks

Max Damaskin, age 33 of Salem Carrying a concealed firearm Disorderly conduct in the second degree Interfering with a police officer



Police said two separate groups with opposing ideologies scheduled protests in Salem at separate locations.

One event at the Oregon State Capitol was organized by Oregon Women for Trump and heavily attended by affiliate of the Proud Boys. The state capitol protest attendees were armed with various weapons, including knives, chemical sprays, batons and firearms.

Another event that started at Bush’s Pasture Park was organized by self-identified anti-fascists who were also armed with a variety of weapons, including firearms.

On Friday evening police declared an unlawful assembly after opposing groups appeared to be instigating fighting and tumultuous behavior. Use of force and some crowd control munitions were used by police.

Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack released the following statement about the events:

“Yesterday our officers, and those from our partner agencies, were faced with extremely dangerous and challenging situations. I am proud of the discipline and professionalism exhibited by our teams. While most attendees seemed intent on peacefully demonstrating, a subset from each group were in fact seeking confrontations and conflict with opposing groups and the police. This is where the challenge ultimately lies – we must protect the rights of those peacefully assembling while simultaneously working to stop the few individuals intent on jeopardizing community safety up to and including acts of violence. My staff performed exceptionally well, as evidenced by the fact no injuries nor property damage was reported. We will always welcome, encourage, and protect the rights of groups peacefully assembling, regardless of their views, but we cannot and will not allow individuals to commit serious crimes without consequence.”