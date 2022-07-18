FILE – An evidence marker at the scene of a shooting. (KOIN)

'ShotSpotter' has been used in Chicago for years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A gunshot detection technology resource designed to help police pinpoint shootings in the city is expected to be recommend for use in Portland by an oversight group on Monday.

The Focused Intervention Team Community Oversight Group, FITCOG, is expected to recommend using the program called ShotSpotter to the mayor’s office. Last week, the group approved it after review.

It’s a somewhat controversial program. Communities of color are worried about where gunshot detectors would be placed and believe it could lead to unnecessary hostile situations of stop-and-frisks in marginalized communities.

ShotSpotter has been used in Chicago for years. But Chicago’s Inspector General found nearly 9 out of 10 times police got a ShotSpotter alert they did not find any evidence of a shooting.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.