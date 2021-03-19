‘Significant progress’ in false claim against Hardesty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Significant progress” is being made in the investigation of a leak within the Portland Police Bureau that falsely identified Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty as the suspect in a hit-and-run.

Surveillance photo released by PPB of the driver falsely identified as Jo Ann Hardesty in a hit-run in Portland on March 3, 2021

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Hardesty said the city contracted with OIR Group to conduct an outside investigation. The contract was completed this week and their independent investigation began immediately.

Earlier this week, Portland Police Association President Brian Hunzeker resigned after the PPA said he made a “serious, isolated mistake” connected with the false Hardesty claim.

Portland Police Association President Brian Hunzeker, January 29, 2021 (KOIN)

Daryl Turner agreed to return to the PPA in the interim as Executive Director. The Portland Police Bureau said Hunzeker remains an employee of the bureau and will receive a new assignment.

Wheeler and Hardesty also said they are close to completing the scope for an additional independent look at broader issues, including racial bias, political bias and resistance to change.