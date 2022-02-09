Strike averted: City workers agree to Portland’s final offer

Portland city workers in front of the PBOT office and city shop with picket signs urging a new contract, January 18, 2022 (KOIN)

Agreement comes after more than 2 years of negotiations, union says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A strike that could have seen more than 1,100 municipal employees walk off the job has been averted with less than 24 hours to go as union members agreed to accept the City of Portland’s final proposal.

Members of the District Council of Trade Unions voted to authorize a strike that would have started Thursday if they couldn’t reach an agreement with the city. The contract agreement comes after more than two years of negotiations, union members said.

City workers and their supporters had rallied multiple times outside of municipal buildings, including City Hall.

DCTU is comprised of multiple unions, including AFSCME Local 189, IBEW Local 48, Operating Engineers Local 701, Machinists District Lodge 24, Plumbers Local 290 and Painters and Allied Trades District Council 5.

The strike by DCTU would likely have been felt in all aspects of city life as picketing employees would have come from the bureaus that handle Portland’s water, transportation, development services, policing and finances.

The new agreement includes a $3,000 dollar bonus, new classifications for wage increases, a 2% raise in a worker’s fourth year under contract and more. The union said while wages were properly addressed, the city has still failed to address the overall staffing problem.