PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple marches are taking place across the Portland metro area Saturday afternoon as part of a nationwide day of protests for increased gun control.

The demonstrations come in the wake of several recent mass shootings that have rocked the country, including the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

In Portland, students, activists and organizers are marching up SW 4th Avenue from City Hall, chanting “enough is enough,” and “gun violence has got to go.”

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the protest, which Jami Seymore reports has been peaceful. Protesters gathered at Portland City Hall during the march, focusing demands for gun control on local leaders.

Protests were also planned in Beaverton, Vancouver, Longview and Sherwood, with groups marching down city blocks and calling for immediate gun reform.

Students, activists and protesters gather in front of City Hall in Portland on march for gun control as part of a nationwide day of protests, June 11, 2022. (KOIN)



Students, activists and protesters took to the streets in Portland near the PSU Urban Plaza to march for gun control as part of a nationwide day of protests, June 11, 2022. (KOIN)

Here’s where the marches were scheduled:

Portland: Portland State University Urban Plaza, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Beaverton: City Hall, 12725 Southwest Millikan Way, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vancouver: Waterfront, 695 Waterfront Way, scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Longview: Civic Circle, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sherwood: Sherwood Cannery Square, 22622 SW Pine Street, scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m.

They are just a few of the March for Our Lives protests planned in more than 400 cities throughout the U.S., with the largest happening in Washington, D.C., organizers said.

The coordinated day of protest is organized in part by survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured by a gunman on February 14, 2018.

KOIN 6 News’ Jami Seymour contributed to this article. Coverage will be updated throughout the day.