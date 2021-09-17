Wheeler, Lovell to hold press conference on public safety

To date, 62 homicides have been recorded in Portland in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference Friday to talk about public safety in the aftermath of a series of shootings throughout the city.

Wheeler and PPB Chief Chuck Lovell will answer questions beginning at 11 a.m. The press conference will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

So far in 2021 there have been 62 homicides in the city of Portland. In recent days there have been shootings that left more than 100 shell casings littering the street near NE 95th and Prescott. Another 26 bullets were found were found near SE 72nd and Woodstock. A woman narrowly escaped injury when one of the bullets went through her windshield and 2 other bullets hit a Portland Park Ranger truck.

The Portland City Council held a work session on community safety Thursday. Most of the plans talked about long-term solutions to the drastic increase in gun violence in the city.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.