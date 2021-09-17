Wheeler, Lovell to hold press conference on public safety

Civic Affairs

To date, 62 homicides have been recorded in Portland in 2021

by: Tim Steele

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2020 file photo Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks during a news conference (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference Friday to talk about public safety in the aftermath of a series of shootings throughout the city.

Wheeler and PPB Chief Chuck Lovell will answer questions beginning at 11 a.m. The press conference will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

So far in 2021 there have been 62 homicides in the city of Portland. In recent days there have been shootings that left more than 100 shell casings littering the street near NE 95th and Prescott. Another 26 bullets were found were found near SE 72nd and Woodstock. A woman narrowly escaped injury when one of the bullets went through her windshield and 2 other bullets hit a Portland Park Ranger truck.

The Portland City Council held a work session on community safety Thursday. Most of the plans talked about long-term solutions to the drastic increase in gun violence in the city.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories