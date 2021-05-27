Town hall set for Portland ‘houselessness crisis’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State and local leaders will lead what’s being billed as a “constructive conversation about the houselessness crisis in Portland” Thursday night.

The online townhall begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature State Rep. Lisa Reynolds, Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Mieran, City Commissioner Dan Ryan and Street Roots Executive Director Kaia Sand.

Following the announcement the City of Portland would increase its removal of unsanctioned urban campsites in the city, with a focus on removing those that pose significant public health and safety risks among other criteria, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is now saying she is keeping a watchful eye to make sure the city doesn’t engage in inappropriately aggressive sweeps outside the parameters of the new protocols.

When the measure was first announced last week, it came with a joint statement from Mayor Ted Wheeler and the other commissioners, including Hardesty, saying the new protocols “reprioritize public health and safety among houseless Portlanders and aim to improve sanitary conditions until we have additional shelter beds and housing available.”