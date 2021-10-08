Traffic app shortcuts give rise to Portland frustration

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland is as frustrated as some residents with drivers using residential streets as shortcuts with the help of traffic apps like Waze and Google Maps. Officials said the city has had to make changes at several intersections thanks to traffic apps that send cars through neighborhoods to bypass traffic jams.

KOIN 6 News took a look at several locations viewers said are problem areas. One at SW 45th and Carson is where a neighbor crossing 45th was killed in a hit-and-run. Neighbors said the painted crosswalk and signs were just put in a few months ago.

But they said they are still seeing drivers going well above the 25 mph residential speed limit. So did KOIN 6 News.

John Brady with the Portland Bureau of Transportation said there is a long line of requests from residents about traffic issues.

Other intersections suggested by KOIN 6 News viewers are under state jurisdiction.

Also, the Portland Police Bureau is down to one fulltime traffic officer due to staffing shortages.

The best thing to do if you have concerns is to band together with neighbors and send a letter to PBOT asking for a traffic study at your location.