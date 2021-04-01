TriMet, Amalgamated Transit Union reach 3-year deal

Civic Affairs

If ratified, contract will be in effect through November 2022

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic trimet max bus a 03142018 tribune_1521050219951.jpg.jpg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just 12 days before an arbitration hearing and after about 18 months of negotiations, TriMet and the local transit union reached a deal.

The deal covering the 2640 TriMet workers with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 757 covers wages, hours and working conditions, TriMet officials said in a statement.

In the deal that needs to be ratified, union workers will get a retroactive raise from December 2019 and December 2020, plus another raise this coming December.

Other key points are ar restructuring of TriMet’s apprenticeship and training programs, a shift-trading agreement, a bump up in short term disability and a reimbursement to employees in the Kaiser medical plan.

Union officials will work with the local toward a ratification vote, and TriMet will discuss the deal at their board meeting on April 28. If OK’d the new deal covers December 2019 through November 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories