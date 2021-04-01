TriMet, Amalgamated Transit Union reach 3-year deal

If ratified, contract will be in effect through November 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just 12 days before an arbitration hearing and after about 18 months of negotiations, TriMet and the local transit union reached a deal.

The deal covering the 2640 TriMet workers with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 757 covers wages, hours and working conditions, TriMet officials said in a statement.

In the deal that needs to be ratified, union workers will get a retroactive raise from December 2019 and December 2020, plus another raise this coming December.

Other key points are ar restructuring of TriMet’s apprenticeship and training programs, a shift-trading agreement, a bump up in short term disability and a reimbursement to employees in the Kaiser medical plan.

Union officials will work with the local toward a ratification vote, and TriMet will discuss the deal at their board meeting on April 28. If OK’d the new deal covers December 2019 through November 2022.