TriMet gets $87M grant for Portland-to-Gresham upgrade

Civic Affairs

Division Street Corridor stretches from downtown Portland to Gresham

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials with TriMet and the Federal Transit Administration announced a new plan that will move more people more efficiently through the Gresham area.

The Division Transit Project received an $87 million grant from the FTA to bring bigger buses and more service to the Division Street Corridor, as it is known, which stretches between downtown Portland and Gresham.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer at the announcement of the Division Street Project with an $87M federal grant, January 23, 2020 (KOIN)

Officials said riders will experience faster and more reliable trips. Buses in this stretch will run every 12 minutes and more often during busy times.

More than 9000 riders travel on transit each day on this route, said FTA Interim Administrator K. Jane Williams.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer was also at the event.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.

(L-R) Portland Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, TriMet GM Doug Kelsey, FTA Administrator K. Jane Williams and Rep. Earl Blumenauer were among the dignitaries at an announcement of an $87M grant for a Portland-to-Gresham upgrade, January 23, 2020 (KOIN)

