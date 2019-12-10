Live Now
TriMet New Years Eve: Free rides, end of paper tickets

TriMet also announced there will be no fare increase in 2020

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New Year’s Eve is a big day for TriMet: free rides for party-goers and the end of paper tickets. Riders will also not see any fare increases in 2020.

Free rides begin at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and MAX trains will run until 3 a.m. New Year’s Day. The Portland Streetcar will also be free.

“December 31 also marks the last time that you can use these old style foil-stamped, non Hop tickets or the TriMet mobile app,” said TriMet’s Roberta Alstadt.

Both the paper tickets and the TriMet mobile app will be phased out at 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

From that point on, riders will need to use a Hop card or Hop tickets.

TriMet General Manager Doug Kelsey also announced there will not be fare increases during 2020. Officials said they have not had a system-wide fare increase in more than 7 years.

