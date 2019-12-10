TriMet New Years Eve: Free rides, end of paper tickets

TriMet also announced there will be no fare increase in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New Year’s Eve is a big day for TriMet: free rides for party-goers and the end of paper tickets. Riders will also not see any fare increases in 2020.

Free rides begin at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and MAX trains will run until 3 a.m. New Year’s Day. The Portland Streetcar will also be free.

Robert Alstadt announces TriMet’s New Year’s Eve plans, December 10, 2019 (KOIN)

“December 31 also marks the last time that you can use these old style foil-stamped, non Hop tickets or the TriMet mobile app,” said TriMet’s Roberta Alstadt.

Both the paper tickets and the TriMet mobile app will be phased out at 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

From that point on, riders will need to use a Hop card or Hop tickets.

TriMet General Manager Doug Kelsey also announced there will not be fare increases during 2020. Officials said they have not had a system-wide fare increase in more than 7 years.

A TriMet Customer Service Center in Portland, December 10, 2019 (KOIN)