Washington state House passes Tiffany Hill Act

Tiffany Hill was shot and killed by her estranged husband in November of 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington state House unanimously passed a domestic violence bill Wednesday that honors a Vancouver woman killed by her estranged husband.

The Tiffany Hill Act, which was proposed by Vancouver Sen. Lynda Wilson, would track convicted abusers using GPS and alert victims if their abuser is nearby.

Sen. Wilson believes the bill could have saved Hill’s life. The mother of three was shot and killed in November of 2019.

The House made one minor change to the act. It will now head back to the Senate and is expected to be signed into law.