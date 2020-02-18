West Linn mayor to address ‘Fesser matter’

Michael Fesser was wrongly arrested by the West Linn PD (KOIN, file)

WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) — West Linn Mayor Russ Axelrod is expected to make a statement about the Michael Fesser case when the City Council meets Tuesday night.

Fesser, who was wrongfully arrested after a racially-motivated probe initiated by former Police Chief Terry Timeus, was awarded $600,000 to settle a federal lawsuit he filed.

Court documents said Fesser’s boss contacted Timeus — a friend of his — and made up allegations Fesser was stealing from the company. West Linn police issued a warrant for his arrest, and Fesser was arrested in Portland.

The case was later dropped.

Numerous public officials — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley to name a few — have called for investigations into the actions of West Linn PD to determine whether they violated Fesser’s civil rights.

The City of Portland canceled their contract with A&B Towing. In a statement, Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said:

“I was sickened by the story of Portland resident, Michael Fesser, who was the victim of racially motivated harassment, surveillance, and arrest by the former West Linn Police Chief, in collusion with Mr. Fesser’s employer—A&B Towing in SE Portland—after Mr. Fesser raised concerns about racial harassment in his workplace. It came to my attention today that PBOT has a contract with A&B Towing. I have directed the bureau to sever the contract immediately.”

AAA Oregon also confirmed they canceled their contract with A&B Towing.

Mayor Axelrod told KOIN 6 News he would make “a statement about the Fesser matter” at the special City Council meeting.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

