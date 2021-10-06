What will the Safe Rest Villages look like and be?

Tiny homes like these are part of a plan by Commissioner Dan Ryan to put 6 managed “safe rest villages” for the homeless, June 2 2021 (KOIN)

No decision yet on who service providers will be for Safe Rest Villages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rollout of the Safe Rest Village locations has not been smooth for the City of Portland. Less than a week after 3 sites were announced, one of them was scrapped after residents pointed out the site at SE 45th and Harney is in a flood zone.

City officials said they had reviewed other criteria, but not that one.

But the move to install Safe Rest Villages continues. There are visible pieces of what Safe Rest Villages will be like, just not all in one package yet.

There will be plumbed bathrooms, laundry spaces and electricity. A manager will be there to keep the residents and surrounding community safe. The site may not have tiny houses, but instead simpler prefabricated pods similar to other outdoor shelter sites in Portland.

But neighbors who spoke with KOIN 6 News are worried these sites will attract more homeless to their neighborhoods looking for resources.

Denis Theriault with the Joint Office of Homeless Services told KOIN 6 News that someone must be referred from a service provider or emergency responder in order to get a bed at a Safe Rest Village.

“So when you get a bed it’s yours until you move on to something else. And so, you know, you can’t just wait for someone to leave and then hope that you get a bed that next night,” Theriault said. “Folks are onsite 24/7 staying there, so folks know that they don’t, they know not to line up outside because they know that they’re not going to get a bed that way.”

The Joint Office of Homeless Services said they are still deciding who the service providers will be for the Safe Rest Villages. There’s no timeline for that decision.

But once that happens, they say they will engage with residents about going into a “good neighborhood agreement” to spell the relationship between neighbors and the folks in the villages and the staff that helps run them.