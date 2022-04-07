PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Wednesday there will soon be a shift in leadership for the City of Portland as his long-time aide is stepping down.

Tom Rinehart will be leaving his role as the city’s chief administrative officer in early May, a position he’s held since 2017. In this role, Rinehart led the Office of Management and Finance which included more than 700 employees and oversaw a $583 million budget.

“I am very proud of what my team and I have accomplished over the past five years,” Rinehart said. “We laid a strong foundation for modernizing local government, meeting our community’s needs and serving Portland’s elected leaders.”

Rinehart has worked alongside Wheeler for more than more than a decade. In 2008, he was first hired to serve as Wheeler’s Chief of Staff for Multnomah County. He served that same position when Wheeler was appointed as Oregon state treasurer in 2010.

“Tom Rinehart has led the City’s central services through challenging times over the last five years and I am deeply appreciative of his service. Our city is facing a time of incredible transition. My administration remains focused on continuing to address Portland’s greatest challenges and serving our community,” Wheeler said.

The Portland Office of Management said Rinehart has been offered 12 months of severance pay.

An interim Chief Administrator is expected to be named before May.