Wheeler assumes oversight of Fish’s city bureaus

Nick Fish in an undated photo. The Portland City Commissioner died January 2, 2020 (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an executive order assigning the city bureaus previously overseen by Commissioner Nick Fish to himself on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Wheeler also said the staff in Fish’s office will continue to be employed and liaison with the bureaus that had been assigned to them.

On January 2, Fish died of the stomach cancer he had been fighting for more than two years. On Wednesday, the City Council is scheduled to set a special election to replace Fish at the May 19 primary. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a run-off election between the top two will be held Aug. 11.

The bureaus Wheeler is assigning to his office are: Portland Parks and Recreation; the Bureau of Environmental Services; and the Portland Children’s Levy.

Wheeler also assigned the following liaison responsibilities to his office: Office of Film and Video; Venture Portland; Metropolitan Exposition and Recreation Commission; Portland Utility Board; Portland Parks Foundation; Portland Parks Board; Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Liaison responsibilities for the Gateway Center, which serves domestic violence survivors, to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

The other commissioners maintain their bureau responsibilities.