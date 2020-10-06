Wheeler caught dictating campaign text during Council meeting

Mayor Ted Wheeler apologized for leaving his mic on during a City Council meeting — a gaffe that revealed he was dictating a text message while another speaker was talking. (eGov PDX)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was caught on camera working on his re-election campaign during a City Council meeting Tuesday morning.

The microphone on Wheeler’s computer was left on during a Portland City Council meeting. Following a presentation on ways the city can combat white supremacy, a speaker began to set up a discussion. Shortly after she began speaking, Wheeler was caught dictating a voice-to-text message regarding his re-election campaign.

“By the way, are you going through my emails on my campaign email account question mark,” said Wheeler aloud, unaware everyone on the call could hear him. “It seems like there’s a lot of emails there that are relevant, comma, and I don’t know if they’re for me [inaudible] period.”

The mayor was soon interrupted and informed his microphone was not on mute.

“I’m sorry about that,” he said. “I apologize, I was multitasking.”

After Wheeler’s apology and laughter among some in the group, the meeting carried on for another 10 minutes.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Wheeler’s office and campaign for a comment.