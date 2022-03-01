PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler fired former Portland Police Association President Brian Hunzeker over a false leak about Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

Hunzeker was connected to the false leak that linked Hardesty as a suspect in a minor hit-and-run crash.

In a statement, Wheeler said Hunzeker “accessed a confidential record, reproduced the information using his mobile phone and sent it to a news media outlet without authorization. This reproduction and release of information to the media was a violation of policy.”

The Portland Police Association said Hunzeker’s firing is a mistake.