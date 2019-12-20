Wheeler looks back on 2019, ahead to 2020

Closings
by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler looks back at 2019 and ahead to 2020 in his year-end press conference Friday.

Others will join Wheeler to talk about progress the city has made and its goals for the coming year. Bureau directors from Prosper Portland, the Portland Housing Bureau, the Portland Police Bureau and the Joint Office of Homeless Services will be there.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

