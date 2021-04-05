Wheeler requests, ex-PPA head resigns from retirement board

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Brian Hunzeker, who resigned as president of the Portland Police Association in the wake of false allegations concerning Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, resigned from another board after Mayor Ted Wheeler said it would be “appropriate” for him to step down.

Hunzeker resigned as a board trustee for the Bureau of Fire & Police Disability & Retirement on Friday, hours after Wheeler sent the letter.

“Given your recent resignation as President of the Portland Police Association and the basis stated in the announcement of your resignation, I believe it would be appropriate for you to also resign from your position on the FPD&R Board of Trustees. I request that you do so immediately,” Wheeler wrote.

Hunzeker wrote in a two-sentence email to Wheeler Friday that he has appreciated the opportunity to serve.

Last month, Hunzeker abruptly resigned as head of the PPA, citing a “serious, isolated mistake” in connection to a leaked report that erroneously identified Hardesty as the suspect of a minor hit-and run crash.

