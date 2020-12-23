Wheeler to remain Portland Police Bureau commissioner in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a year full of unrest due to protests and the pandemic, Mayor Ted Wheeler will remain the commissioner of the Portland Police Bureau in 2021.

The announcement on Wednesday came as Wheeler’s office announced the roles for all of the commissioners starting Jan. 1.

Wheeler was criticized for his role as police commissioner amid the protests over the summer after officers routinely used tear gas and other crowd control munitions against demonstrators in the streets.

In July, city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty publicly offered to take over the position in addition to her role as commissioner of Portland Fire and Rescue. She ultimately endorsed his opponent, mayoral hopeful Sarah Iannarone. By late November, a federal judge found the City of Portland in contempt of an order restricting the use of less-lethal munitions.

In addition to being commissioner of the police bureau, Wheeler will also be the commissioner for eight other bureaus: City Budget Office; Office of Management and Finance; Office of Government Relations; Office of the City Attorney; Prosper Portland; Portland Bureau of Emergency Management; Office of Equity and Human Rights; and the Office of Violence Prevention.

Hardesty will remain the commissioner of Portland Fire and Rescue in the upcoming year, and will be commissioner of the city’s transportation bureau and Office of Community and Civic Life.

Incoming commissioner Carmen Rubio will be the commissioner of the following bureaus: Portland Parks & Recreation; Bureau of Planning and Sustainability; and the Office of Community Technology.

Mingus Mapps, who defeated Chloe Eudaly in a runoff race in November, will be overseeing the following bureaus as a city commissioner: Portland Water Bureau; Bureau of Environmental Services; Bureau of Emergency Communications.

Commissioner Dan Ryan will oversee the Portland Housing Bureau, Bureau of Development Services and the Joint Office of Homeless Services.