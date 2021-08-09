Where We Live: Transforming Naito Parkway

A rendering of the finished project of the Naito Parkway improvement project, set for completion in 2022 (PBOT)

Naito Parkway undergoing $16 million transformation above and below

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If Pioneer Courthouse Square is Portland’s Living Room, Tom McCall Waterfront Park is the front porch. And if you drive downtown you’ve noticed the stairs to that front porch are begin totally renovated.

Naito Parkway, one of Portland’s man connections to the Willamette River, is undergoing a $16 million transformation.

“South of the Hawthorne (Bridge) we’re rebuilding the whole street, curb to curb,” said Dylan Rivera with the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

When it’s completed, one northbound lane will be gone, replaced by a permanent bike and pedestrian path separated from traffic. The entire street north to I-405 will be repaved. The on-ramp to the Hawthorne Bridge will be extended with a traffic signal added and improved bridge access.

The project also modernizes the underground infrastructure beneath Naito Parkway.

At the moment the construction is a real pain for commuters. But there’s the promise of improving the Waterfront Park experience and safety, especially during summer festivals.

The finished project will make permanent the Better Naito experiment started in 2015. Designed by graduate urban planning students at Portland State University, it dedicates more space to bicyclists and walkers while de-emphasizing vehicle traffic.

“People loved it. The festival organizers loved it,” Rivera said.

This current Portland playground was home to waterfront commerce through the mid-1900s, with Front Avenue the main road.

In the 1940s, the land closest to the water became Harbor Drive Freeway. Gov. Tom McCall had Harbor Driver removed in 1974, which made room for Waterfront Park 4 years later.

Front Avenue was renamed Naito Parkway in 1996, shortly after Bill Naito died. Naito was a businessman and philanthropist who re-vitalized much of downtown and Old Town in the 1970s and 1980s.

Front Avenue in Portland in 1928. This is the site of the current Waterfront Park (Historical Photo)

The docks and warehouse district in downtown Portland, 1928 (Historical photo)

A seawall in downtown Portland in 1928 (Historical photo)

A 1941 view of Front Avenue in Portland, the site of the current Waterfront Park. (Historical photo)

A postcard of Harbor Drive in Portland in 1962 (Historical photo)

Harbor Drive (now known as Naito Parkway) in Portland in 1962 (Historical photo)

Portland businessman and philanthropist Bill Naito in an undated photo (File)

A Better Naito Forever tattoo design (File)

Volunteers for a Better Naito project in 2015 (File)

Bicyclists ride along Better Naito in 2018 (File)

Bicyclists ride along Better Naito in 2018 (File)

Now, the city hopes to enhance Waterfront Park by transforming Portland’s main waterfront thoroughfare.

The project will completed in 2 steps. Naito Parkway south of the Hawthorne Bridge will be finished in the winter of 2021. North of the Hawthorne Bridge will be completed in spring 2022.