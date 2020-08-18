Women walk to celebrate 19th Amendment anniversary

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issued a statement on Tuesday that says he will "suspend" changes to the United States Postal Service that have prompted concern about mail delays until after the election.

"I came to the Postal Service to make changes to secure the success of this organization and its long-term sustainability," DeJoy said in a statement. "I believe significant reforms are essential to that objective, and work toward those reforms will commence after the election. In the meantime, there are some longstanding operational initiatives — efforts that predate my arrival at the Postal Service — that have been raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic. To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded."