PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews in Clackamas County responded to a structure fire just after midnight on Sunday, officials confirmed.

A Clackamas County Fire spokesperson said the structure fire, which was a shop at a property on Fischers Mill Road, didn’t result in injuries. However, the spokesperson said there were people living inside the shop structure at the time and have now been displaced.

The origin and cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

A firefighter standing in rubble from a structure fire at a shop on a property on Fischers Mill Road on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Credit: Clackamas Fire)

No other details were immediately available.