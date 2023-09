Officials say the roads may be "partially closed due to the incident"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas Fire crews say a 2-alarm fire that sparked in the Milwaukie area Wednesday afternoon has been successfully put out.

The fire on Southeast McLoughlin Blvd. and Jennings Avenue filled the sky with smoke after bush caught flame and spread to nearby cars and an apartment building. Officials said the fire was under control around 5:39 p.m.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

