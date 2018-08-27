Clark County districts facing teacher strikes

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Evergreen Public Schools announced Monday they will not open their doors on Tuesday because of the “uncertainty” surrounding a potential teacher strike.

“Given the uncertainty if an agreement is forthcoming today, and the need to let students and families know to make alternate plans, Evergreen Public Schools are not opening school tomorrow. In addition, families should expect a daily update with the status of school for the next day,” the district said in a release.

But Evergreen isn’t the only district in Clark County facing uncertainty. Vancouver schools, scheduled to start on Wednesday, are also in flux as teachers and the district negotiate. Over 400 teachers in the Camas school district, which is set to start a week from Tuesday, will hold a strike vote on Monday night.

Evergreen School District

Back-to-school activities and athletics are still scheduled for Monday, they said.

But Tuesday, all school buildings will be closed.

If there is a strike, Evergreen’s Communications Director Gail Spolar told KOIN 6 News area childcare providers have been making plans.

“Southwest Washington Childcare Consortium which operates centers in a variety of locations throughout Clark County is gearing up, as are other centers. In addition, Project Transformation is working with area churches and faith-based organizations to provide alternatives for parents,” she said in a statement.

The district said their latest information will be posted on their website

VANCOUVER DISTRICT

Despite negotiating through the weekend and on Monday, Vancouver teachers and the district are still at odds over a new contract.

Vancouver School District said they made progress on class size and professional development, however, they couldn’t come to an agreement on salaries or planning time for professional learning communities.

Late on Sunday night, Vancouver Education Association — the union that represents Vancouver teachers — officially notified Vancouver Public Schools of their intent to strike on Wednesday — the district’s first day of school.

“I know that every other teacher, not just me, is heartbroken that we can’t be in the classroom,” said Bethany Rivard, a teacher at Fort Vancouver High School. “We’re heartbroken that we can’t be with our students right now.”

VPS and VDA are scheduled to negotiate again on Tuesday.

The idea of a strike was prompted by a state Supreme Court decision. The McCleary decision mandated an increase in school funding, but left it unclear how much should be given to teachers.

“Our members, our community and our parents and the district itself would all prefer that we start on time,” Kari Van Nostran with Vancouver Education Association previously told KOIN 6 News.

Teachers said they’re fighting for at least a 15 percent raise.

“The money is there,” Rivard claimed. “It’s earmarked for teacher’s salaries, and it’s just not coming to us.”

Kari Van Nostran with the Vancouver Education Association said they’re asking for a consistent raise for workers now.

“There’s been a negotiation of a possibility of waiting two years,” she said. “There’s no way our members can wait three years.”

Vancouver isn’t the only Washington school district in negotiations. Teachers in Evergreen, Battle Ground, Hockinson, Ridgefield and Washougal have authorized a strike if they can’t get reach a deal in the next several days.

CAMAS

Nearly 96 percent of the 393 teaches in the Camas Education Association voted Monday to go on strike, just over a week before school is scheduled to start.

“Camas teachers are the foundation of our community and schools, and we deserve professional and competitive wages,” said Shelley Houle, the president of the Camas Education Association.

Washougal

Washougal will also be closed for the scheduled first day of school because of a teacher strike, the district announced on Monday.

“The district and the association have worked hard to reach an understanding but, unfortunately, we were not able to come to an agreement today,” said Dr. Mary Templeton, WSD Superintendent, in a press release. “We have been excited to offer the biggest raise Washougal teachers have ever received, which would bring our salary into competition with regional districts. We believe our proposal supports our well-deserving teachers, is fair and equitable and is something the Washougal community can sustain over time,” she said.

Athletics and activities will go on as planned.

Parent Reaction

Brandon and Melissa Crawford have two kids in the Evergreen School District. They should be preparing to send their kids to school on Tuesday. With the teacher strike, they’re making new plans, though they don’t blame the teachers. They said they believe the law behind the McCleary Act, a school funding decision, is clear.

“They are taking advantage of the McCleary Act,” Melissa said, “and the part of bargaining and I think its poor judgment on the districts part.”

Susan Mooney is the parent of a middle school student in Camas. She said the school year already goes late. She hopes teachers and the district can get some resolution soon.

“I’m hoping that now the district knows that the teachers are serious,” she said. “So hopefully they will come to some common ground.”