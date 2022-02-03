Clark County takes aim at solving youth homelessness

Clark County accepted as one of five new communities to join the initiative

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Way Home Washington (AWHWA) has announced Clark County has become one of five new “Anchor Communities” to prevent youth homelessness in Washington.

In partnership with the Office of Homeless Youth, AWHWA’s leading Anchor Community Initiative is a statewide effort to end homelessness for unaccompanied minors and young adults.

“This more than doubles the number of communities working intensively to prevent and end youth and young adult homelessness in Washington,” AWHWA stated in a release on Thursday. “Which is estimated to be 13,000 to 15,000 young people statewide.”

According to AWHWA, the program will work to locate and support Clark County residents between the ages of 12 and 24 years old, who are experiencing housing insecurity.

In addition to supporting local homeless residents, AWHWA said the program will extend aid to unaccompanied young adults who are currently living in inhabitable conditions and shelters, staying with friends or are actively escaping human trafficking and or domestic violence.

“We know homelessness itself is a form of trauma. Youth struggle with physical and mental health challenges and with their education,” Sunny Wonder, the director of diversion at Council for the Homeless and local Anchor Community Initiative lead, said. “Council for the Homeless and Janus Youth Programs have a long history of successful local collaboration and are committed to bringing partners to the table and involving youth with lived experience in implementing solutions to the unique needs of this age group.”

Wonder says being a part of the Anchor Community Initiative will “support our community’s vision of ensuring all young people have a safe, stable place to call home.”

The recent expansion of the Anchor Community Initiative will be funded by resources designated and secured through the state’s 2021 legislative session.

Of the counties which applied to become Anchor Communities, Clark county joins Skagit County, Whatcom County, Thurston County, and Jefferson and Clallam Counties selected to expand on the original Anchor Communities in Pierce, Spokane, Walla Walla, and Yakima counties.

“Expansion of this national model builds on recent milestones achieved by Anchor Communities, including Spokane, which has become the largest community in the United States to achieve a sustained, measurable reduction in youth and young adult homelessness,” AWHWA stated. “And Walla Walla, which reduced homelessness for young people by 20% over a six-month period.”

According to the Council for the Homeless, as an Anchor Community, Clark County will be granted a network of supports, including “strategic coaching, guidance on collecting and utilizing quality data, subject matter expertise, tools to uncover inequities and make progress toward key milestones, connections to and learning with other Anchor Communities, and access to state-level funding and policy advocacy based on local needs.”

To successfully obliterate youth homelessness in the region, Clark County has been encouraged by AWHWA to collaborate with local juvenile detention centers, schools and other Anchor Communities to help identify vulnerable community members.

The County has also been advised to develop a comprehensive “by-name list” of the homeless youth in the region, in order to best support their individual needs, grant quick access to funds and support and understand cracks in the system and areas for improvement using the testimony of their lived experiences.

“The circumstances that lead to the experience of homelessness can vary greatly, so solutions also need to be varied. Tailoring approaches to prevent and end homelessness that take into account the circumstances of young people and the communities they live in is the focus of the Anchor Community Initiative,” AWHWA Executive Director Julie Patiño said. “These intensive whole-community-driven, data- and solution-focused efforts are increasing our understanding of what works in preventing and ending homelessness for young people. It also powers our ability to proactively share learnings, and provide training and assistance to all interested communities across Washington state.”