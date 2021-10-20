ClarkCo Sheriff: ‘A family has tragically lost a loved one’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the first public statement since deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them while running on foot after a car chase, Clark County’s sheriff has echoed prior reports that claimed the man did not comply with police.

In the statement, which was released Wednesday, Sheriff Chuck Atkins said an independent investigation into the shooting death of 27-year-old Kfin Karuo would likely take “several months” and that his office may not receive initial feedback for weeks.

“I am concerned that a family has tragically lost a loved one in a police-involved shooting,” he said. “I am concerned that it appears that the wanted person did not peacefully comply with the deputy trying to pull him over, or to detain him thereafter.”

On Sunday, CCSO said deputies had been involved in a shooting with a man they claimed led them on a chase and pointed a gun at them.

According to CCSO, the man tried to flee on foot after deputies used a “PIT,” or “pursuit intervention technique,” maneuver to stop Karuo’s car during a traffic stop near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast 49th Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When Karuo’s vehicle was stopped using the PIT maneuver, Clark County authorities claim Karuo pointed a gun at the deputies, who then opened fire on him. Karuo then ran away on foot and was found dead a short distance away from his car, according to authorities.

The sheriff acknowledged that some of the bullets from the exchange damaged a nearby residence.

“We have aggressively sought to facilitate arrangements for damages to be fixed or compensated,” Atkins said.

KOIN 6 reported Monday a mobile home close to the scene of the shooting had been caught in the crossfire, being struck by at least 12 rounds.

One of the bullets came within a few feet of Shemeah Soriana, who was sitting at her computer at the time. The police, she said, “didn’t even check out the (bullet) holes. They were just focused on the dead guy. They made us leave the front door open for hours.”

Atkins also added he was “conflicted with the lack of information immediately available” to him.

“I am also reluctant to comment on what initial information is before me, as any inaccuracy will lead some to believe that I have falsified or intentionally mischaracterized information,” he said in his statement.

The involved deputies, who have still not been identified, are on administrative leave, CCSO said.

The Southwest Washington Regional Independent Investigation Team is investigating the shooting.