Climate bill protesters rev up for lap around Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — People across Oregon are converging on the Capitol Thursday to voice their concerns or support for a controversial cap and trade bill.

Activists from across Oregon will gather in Salem Thursday, Feb. 6, as they attempt to break a world record for the largest truck convoy while also aiming to derail key environmental legislation.

#TimberUnity is back, and protestors driving big rigs, tractors, dump trucks and other hulking vehicles will flood the Capitol Thursday morning to oppose a greenhouse gas reduction plan they say would cripple the economy and forever alter rural Oregonians’ way of life. The event is a throwback to a nearly identical demonstration that took place last summer to protest a previous version of the bill.

The effort to pass environmental legislation stalled in the 2019 Legislature after Republican senators walked out, denying a quorum. Democrats, who hold firm majorities in the House and Senate, consider passing a revived version of the bill a priority during the 35-day legislative session.

Angelita Sanchez, a Timber Unity Association founding board member and secretary, said the event was anticipated to draw truck drivers, loggers, ranchers and people from other professions that rely on heavy machinery that would be affected by the legislation.

“Everybody that works in the natural resources industry across this entire state is going to be trying to get their voices heard,” she said.

Sanchez said trucks will converge on Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem early in the morning while heading south. The convoy will peel off onto Salem Parkway with the aim of breaking a world record for the most trucks in a convoy. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the record stands at 416 during a 2004 truck parade organized by a logistics and transportation company in the Netherlands.

Demonstrators will be bused in throughout the morning from nearby staging grounds to the front of the Capitol for an event that features letter-writing, voter registration, petitions and a free meal courtesy of the Marion County Republican Party and Adam’s Rib Smoke House. It’s unclear exactly how many will attend the event, but it could range from the hundreds to potentially more than a thousand demonstrators.

Don’t need a permit

Capt. Timothy Fox, Oregon State Police spokesman, wrote in an email that #TimberUnity planners expect between 800 to 1,000 trucks. He said it was expected to significantly affect traffic surrounding the Capitol, as well as routes from sites where protestors will gather before heading to the Capitol. Those sites include the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer and the Polk County Fairgrounds in Rickreall.

“The Capitol will be open and staffed accordingly to ensure everyone’s safety and rights are maintained,” Fox said, noting that several hundred people are expected to enter the Capitol to speak with legislators.

Salem Police Department spokesman Lt. Treven Upkes said that no local roads are expected to be closed because of the event, and organizers didn’t need a permit. He said there would be an unusual amount of Salem-area traffic from 7 to 9 a.m. the day of the event and from 3 to 4:30 p.m. as it ends.

Upkes said that organizers didn’t plan to have many vehicles drive around the Capitol. While Salem police will increase traffic enforcement, he said that as long as vehicles don’t block traffic and obeying laws they could drive around as long as they want. However, he said organizers plan to have vehicles do only one lap around the Capitol.

Hurting the most vulnerable

Sen. Michael Dembrow, a Portland Democrat sponsoring the controversial legislation, said on Monday, Feb. 3, that he had revised the legislation to address some concerns. He said the Legislature had received 1,500 pieces of written testimony so far.

Dembrow said the proposal has been changed to phase in the program affecting vehicle fuel by county, beginning with the Portland area in 2022 and then all counties west of the Cascades (as well as the Bend and Klamath Falls) in 2025. Amendments also carve out tax credits for low-income Oregonians to help with utility cost increases.

Sanchez said she wasn’t aware of the changes to accommodate low-income people but feels they won’t go far enough to insulate Oregonians. “We know that everything trickles down to the consumer,” she said.

Timber Unity board member Todd Stoffel, a Washington truck owner and operator with business in Oregon, agreed with Sanchez. He believes Oregon’s most vulnerable citizens, elderly on fixed incomes and low-income families, would be hurt.

“What they’ve done is give… these carve outs for big polluters over the next 30 years,” Stoffel said. “The rest of us end up paying the price with higher fuel prices, higher, double-digit energy cost increases, and on down the line.”

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner