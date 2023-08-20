The scene of the fire that caused extensive damage to the former Gobi Mongolian Grill location in Vancouver. (VFD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire caused “extensive damage” to the former Gobi Mongolian Grill restaurant located at 14387 Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver early Sunday morning.

The Vancouver Fire Department said that 26 firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire at the shuttered restaurant at 1:14 a.m. Heavy smoke and fire was seen rising from the vacant building as firefighters arrived on scene.

“The building suffered extensive damage from the fire,” the Vancouver Fire Department stated.

Firefighters gained control of the blaze within 20 minutes of arriving on scene. The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s office is actively investigating the cause of the fire.