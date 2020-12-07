Coast Guard rescues injured hiker near Cape Arago

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Sector North Bend medevacs a man who fell while hiking along the cliffs of Cape Arago on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. The aircrew diverted from a training mission after receiving an agency assistance request from local emergency responders. (U.S. Coast Guard)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued an injured hiker after he fell down a cliff near Cape Arago State Park Saturday afternoon.

The Coast Guard Sector North Bend first responded to a report of the injured hiker at 10:50 a.m.

An MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew flew to the Cape Arago area and landed at a nearby beach about an hour after the initial report came in. They sent a rescue swimmer to assess the situation.

At 12:30 p.m., the aircrew hoisted the injured hiker into the helicopter and flew him to awaiting emergency medical personnel at Sector North Bend. The hiker was in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.