Coast Guard rescues injured hiker near Cape Arago

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Sector North Bend medevacs a man who fell while hiking along the cliffs of Cape Arago on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. The aircrew diverted from a training mission after receiving an agency assistance request from local emergency responders. (U.S. Coast Guard)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued an injured hiker after he fell down a cliff near Cape Arago State Park Saturday afternoon. 

The Coast Guard Sector North Bend first responded to a report of the injured hiker at 10:50 a.m. 

An MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew flew to the Cape Arago area and landed at a nearby beach about an hour after the initial report came in. They sent a rescue swimmer to assess the situation. 

At 12:30 p.m., the aircrew hoisted the injured hiker into the helicopter and flew him to awaiting emergency medical personnel at Sector North Bend. The hiker was in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard. 

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss