(WGHP) — Gilbert Gottfried has died at 67 after a long illness, according to a statement released by his family.

The family’s statement is provided below:

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Gottfried is most well known for his role in Disney’s “Aladdin” as the parrot Iago and as Digit LeBoid in the PBS kid’s show “Cyberchase.”